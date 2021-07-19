Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Kundrra gets a warm farewell as his track comes to an end

Karan Kundrra to exit the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after his short stint. The show has some major twists coming up.

The current track of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become interesting with surprising twists and turns. Owing to the entertaining plot of the show, it is now ranked among the top 5 television shows. The audience has been liking the track of the love triangle between Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer played by Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra, respectively. However, Ranveer's character will be coming to an end soon. In the upcoming episodes of the show, it is shown that there will be a major twist in the show.

Presently, Ranveer is being shown as critically ill and he does not have much time to live. It will be seen that he will tell Kartik about it but, he is not able to inform Sirat about his worsening health condition. Later, Sirat will get to know about his ailment when he is rushed to the hospital, where he eventually succumbs to his ailment. With the death scene of Ranveer, the role of the actor Karan Kundrra comes to an end.

The actor has already shot for the scene which will be shown in upcoming episodes. The actor was given a grand farewell by the team of Director's Kut Productions. They had organised a cake for him and gave him a bouquet. The entire cast of the show and director Romesh Kalra were present for the farewell party.

Now, it will be interesting to know how the story will shape up after the death of Ranveer. It also raises a question about the union of Kartik and Sirat with their eventual marriage.

The show is one of the most popular and successful shows on TV and it features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada and Niyati Joshi.

