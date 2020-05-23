Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan on Eid festivities amid lockdown, mental health and more

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan got talking about the lockdown, Eid festivities, and more in a recent chat.

Everyone has been forced to stay at home given the ongoing lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and while this is a good time to spend with family, the Eid celebrations this year might be a little different from how one would ideally like it to be. None the less, everyone is in high spirits to celebrate the festival after fasting throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan got talking about the lockdown, Eid festivities, and more in a recent chat.

Talking about fasting and Iftari, the actor says that because of no shoots, Iftari happens on time with his family, and he adds how Ramadan is the period of purification. He revealed that this is the first time that Ramadan and Eid has been in lockdown, however, he is being pampered by his mother with his favourite food items just like any mother would do. None the less, the actor added that his mother does not let him work at home but he tries to contribute however he can.

About the Coronavirus, he prays that it goes away soon, bringing back life to normal. He also sent out a request to everyone to follow the rules laid out and stay at home because social distancing is the reality that we have to live with now. Among other things, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also highlighted how mental health is important and taking care of it is necessary by staying positive and it is important to be nice. He suggests that one should live life one day at a time and stay calm while staying at home.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also spoke about the effect on the entertainment industry due to the pandemic, and to that, he revealed how that is not something in our hands and even though everyone wants the virus to go away, we have to face the situation together and realistically because this will pass as nothing is permanent. He quips further and said how the government will take the call about the lockdown depending on the situation and while the entertainment industry is a big industry in the country, and because it is the bread and butter for so many people, there will be a solution sooner or later and until then, we have to be patient. He says that we should ensure we are with our family, and that the show must go on.

