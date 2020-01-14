Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan expresses gratitude towards Forest Department for rescuing birds

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan extended his greeting for the festival of Makar Sankranti, he also thanked the Forest Department for rescuing the birds injured due to kite strings.

It is always believed that it doesn’t take much to help the one in need. And when it comes to helping animals, it takes a lot of love, passion and zeal to stand up for those helpless creatures. Interestingly, several celebrities in the industry feel their pain and have come up to protect their rights. On the other hand, there are others who are contributing their bit to the noble cause and appreciate every single effort made to help the animals. And the recent one to join the bandwagon is Mohsin Khan.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, who recently send his best wishes for Makar Sankranti, urged his fans not to use glass coated kited strings as it often injures the birds. Furthermore, Mohsin also expressed his gratitude towards the Forest Department for doing a noble job of serving the helpless creatures. He shared a picture of some Forest Department official who was seen treating an injured bird and wrote, “A heartfelt thank you and a big hug to forest department who rescue birds every year. Salute to the Forest Department.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohsin has been winning hearts with this role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor, who completed 11 years of being a part of the show, even shared pictures of Kartik’s much awaited wedding with Naira (played by Shivangi Joshi) on the show. Undoubtedly, the lead pair looked stunning together as they shot the wedding sequence on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Credits :Instagram

Read More