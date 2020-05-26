Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan recalls his memories with Shah Rukh Khan with a throwback PHOTO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has recently shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram handle. Check it out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is one of the latest heartthrobs of the Indian telly town. The handsome hunk can floor anyone with his good looks and there is no denying this fact. Apart from that, he has showcased his acting prowess pretty well in the show. Mohsin now enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy his amazing talent, good looks, and style sense. The talented actor is frequently active on social media too.

Of late, Mohsin Khan has been going on a throwback spree as he has been sharing a lot of old pictures on his personal handle thereby recalling the good old times when the lockdown was not a thing and the world was free from the grip of the deadly COVID-19. Be it the candid BTS pictures with his co-stars from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or be it some throwback pictures with other colleagues from the industry, Mohsin’s posts are worth a glimpse.

The actor has shared yet another throwback picture on social media a few hours back and this time he is seen posing with none other than superstar himself. Yes, that’s right. Mohsin is seen having some serious conversation with the superstar as we can see in the picture. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan steals the limelight here and is all suited up in black. Mohsin, on the other hand, looks suave too as he is seen wearing a black jacket and matching jeans. The actor has also added a caption along with the post in which he mentions that he got a lot to learn from Shah Rukh Khan, a fact that every young actor from the entertainment industry will agree with.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture below:

Talking about Mohsin Khan, he is under home quarantine with his family members and obliging with the rules of social distancing and the lockdown that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of all this, the actor and his family also celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr at home the pictures of which he has shared on social media too. Not only that but Mohsin also wished everyone, Chaand Mubarak, on the special occasion.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan & Pankhury Awasthy's throwback PIC reminds us of good old times)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×