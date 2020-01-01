Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan REVEALS the first thing he did in New Year 2020; Find out

Want to know what your favourite Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan did first in the new year? Check it out here.

Each time we step into a new year, we have lots of plans of how to celebrate it and the very first thing that we will do in the beginning. As today, we welcomed 2020, many of our beloved Telly Town stars revealed how they embraced the New Year. Speaking of this, Telly Town's handsome hunk Mohsin Khan has finally revealed what did he do first in the new year. Yes, while we were eagerly waiting to know how he celebrated his New Year's, he has now given us a glimpse of it.

Moshin, who is not so much of a social media buff, recently took to his Instagram account to share details of his New Year celebration. He put up a story unveiling the first thing he did as he walked into 2020. It is something very close to him and he has been acing it since almost 3 years now. Any guesses? Well, we're talking about his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yes, the actor watched YRKKH first during this new-new year. No, we're not kidding! Sharing a close up picture of himself from the show, he wrote, 'The first thing I did in 2020 was watched today's episode!' While many may call it self-obsession, we call it self-love. And if you're not going to admire your hard-work and appreciate it, who else will?

Not only this, Moshin also shared some love-filled messages for the entire Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his fans for making the year a fruitful one for him. He expressed his gratitude towards all and thanked them for supporting him throughout his ups and downs in the year passed by.

Take a look at Moshin's throwback notes here:

On a similar note, Kaira completed 1000 episodes together recently and created a history. What are your thoughts on Mohsin's New Year activity? Let us know in the comment section below.

