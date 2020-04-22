Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan welcomes his mother on Instagram; See PHOTO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan welcomes his mother on Instagram with a sweet photo; Take a look

Mohsin Khan, popularly known as Kartik Goenka from Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, just like all of us, is in quarantine, and the actor recently celebrated his mother’s birthday at home during lockdown. Post the celebrations, the handsome actor welcomed his mother on Instagram with a cute post. Yes, Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram story and welcomed his mother Mehzabin Khan as he shared her photo while she is happily sitting in the balcony and posing for a photo

Ever since the lockdown, Mohsin Khan has been sharing throwback photos from his archives - from throwback on location shooting photos to candid selfies, fans have been loving Mohsin’s social media posts. Talking about the show, besides the storyline, and Mohsin’s acting, one thing that is loved by everyone is Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira’s chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently in an interview, Mohsin Khan got talking about the show and thanked his fans for watching him and appreciating his work since the beginning of his acting career. Kartik said that he has been working for many years now, starting from Nisha aur uske cousins to Dreamgirl and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, and he wants to thank everyone who has been watching these shows because when people come up and tell you about a particular scene they liked, it feels great.

Also, Mohsin Khan said that success depends upon a person’s hard work, and he feels that there is struggle in every field and the entertainment industry is no different. Mohsin said that every actor goes through the struggling phase and what they need to do is put in their best every day. Well, we hope that post the lockdown, Mohsin Khan and Naira start shooting for the show so that audiences are treated to fresh new episodes of the show.

