Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan wishes everyone Eid Mubarak with a beaming selfie; See PHOTO

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan took to social media to wish his fans Eid Mubarak with a beaming photo. Check out the photo here.

This Eid is definitely different from what the celebrations look like in an ideal case scenario. However, with the ongoing lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone has been forced to stay at home given the increasing number of cases. None the less, everyone has been trying to keep their spirits high and carry on with the Eid festivities. Thanks to social media, everyone has taken this moment to send out all the good vibes and loads of love to everyone celebrating. Joining all the celebrities in sending out Eid Mubarak wishes is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan.

Last night too, Mohsin had shared a photo on social media wishing Chand Mubarak to everyone and today, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is back with a new photo on social media. Today, he shared a beaming selfie of himself all set to begin the Eid festivities and we bet fans can't stop gushing over him. The actor is all dressed up and has a huge glee on his face proving that nothing can in fact reduce the happiness on this pious day.

Check out Mohsin Khan's photo here:

Meanwhile, this is going to be a first for Mohsin and all of us when a festival like Eid has fallen during the lockdown. It has been two months since we have all been quarantined at home and so, there is little to do about it. None the less, in one of his interviews, Mohsin did speak about Eid festivities, work at home and how his mother doesn't really let him do anything even though he has been home all day.

Apart from that, the actor also spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health during this time as it is important to ensure we stay positive. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor did mention that we must all take things one day at a time because everything will pass and we must deal with the situation realistically. Among other things, he spoke about the shoots being stalled due to the lockdown and while it is only inevitable, he did add how given the scope and size of the entertainment industry, there will be a solution to opening things up so that everything can eventually go back to normal.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan on Eid festivities amid lockdown, mental health and more

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×