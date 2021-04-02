YRKKH actress Kanchi Singh tests positive for COVID 19: It's time we come together by staying indoors

Kanchi Singh, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has gone into home quarantine as she tests positive for coronavirus.

The television industry is having a tough time these days as the nation is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19 and it is reaching its peak every day. While the day began with the news of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly testing positive for coronavirus, another celebrity has been diagnosed with the deadly virus now. We are talking about Kanchi Singh who became a household name with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The bubbly actress has confirmed the news on social media and revealed that she is in home quarantine. Kanchi also mentioned that she is taking all the necessary safety protocols and urged everyone to come together and fight the virus by staying indoors. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself and am in home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols. To all of you out there, take care, stay safe and truly don't step out if you don't have to! It's time we come together by staying indoors and fight this virus! Love, Kanchi,” she added.

Earlier, Qurbaan Hua fame Karan Jotwani had also tested positive for the deadly virus. Confirming the same, he wrote, “I’ve unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. Requesting everybody I came in contact with in the last few days to get tested. My symptoms have ranged from high grade fever to body-ache, headache and cough. I’ve had a nightmare with the last 2 days with these symptoms. I am not trying to scare you, just stating facts about how I felt. The range of the virus is lethal. Stay safe. Mask up. Sanitise.”

