Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Takkar announces engagement with Mr Uganda; SEE PICS

Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Vaishali Takkar uploaded her Roka video on social as she shared her happiness of getting engaged to former Mr. Uganda.

The gorgeous actress of one of the longest-running TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vaishali Takkar, has decided to get engaged. The lucky person who will soon be her life partner is none other than Dr. Abhinandan Singh, who had won the title of Mr. Uganda in 2011-12. The couple shared the news on social media informing their fans about starting a new phase in their life. Vaishali has posted a video of the Roka ceremony on her social media.

Vaishali Takker is among the most stunning beauties of the Indian TV industry. She has been part of numerous popular TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka, etc. The actress recently took to Instagram to share her happiness for the Roka ceremony. In the video, she looks spectacular as she donned a gorgeous red saree along with white charming earrings. The actress left her hair open and in loose curls, which is suiting her overall look. She also put on red lipstick along with light and excellent makeup; thus, she is looking simple yet elegant. Along with her is former Mr. Uganda, who is seen wearing a black polo t-shirt and black trousers.

She expressed her happiness as she wrote in the caption, ‘What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa.’

See video here- Click

Numerous friends of the actress congratulated the couple on the video shared by the actress. Rohan Mehra wrote, “Congratulations”, Ankita Raizada wrote, “congratulations”, Krissann Barretto “Brooo hahahhahaha congrats”, etc.

The actress started her acting career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also starred in Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, but she became immensely popular from the show Sasural Simar Ka, where she played the role of Anjali Bharadwaj. As per reports, Abhinandan is a dental surgeon based in Kenya.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Update: Naira to wake up from coma; Sirat finds the love of her life

Credits :News 18

Share your comment ×