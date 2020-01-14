Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anmol Jyotir aka Nannu RETURNS as Kush and his twin brother Apoorva to play Luv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness a bit leap. After playing Naira’s cousin Nannu, Anmol Jyotir is returning to the show to play Kartik's cousin.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently high on drama. In the current track, we are seeing how Naira and Dadi are trying their expose Vedika's fake donation drama. As we reported earlier, Kartik will finally learn about Vedika and he will oust her from his family. Later, we will witness the grand wedding ceremony of Naira and Kartik. And the BTS pictures from their wedding sequence are already doing rounds on the internet.

We earlier reported that post leap, the characters of Luv and Kush Goenka, the twin boys of Akhilesh Goenka (played Ali Hasan) will enter. The characters were earlier played by real-life twins Shubh and Shreshth Saxena. And now, we have learne that Apoorva and Anmol Jyotir will play the roles as the grown-up Luv and Kush respectively. The actors are best known for their roles in Samir Soni featured series called Parichay.

Did you know that Anmol was already part of the show? Yes, you read it right! Anmol was earlier part of the show and had played the role of Nannu, Anshu Maheshwari’s son, before the leap. The character post the leap is now being played by Vatsal Sheth in their spin-off series Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. For the unversed, in the show, Nannu is Anshuman and Jasmeet's son.

Check out Shivangi and Mohsin's interview:

After playing Naira’s cousin brother Nannu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actor Anmol Jyotir will now be seen playing Kartik’s cousin, that is the son of Akhilesh Goenka. Aside from these two actors, Diksha Dhami will also enter the show as Trisha.

