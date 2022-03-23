Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Anupamaa collab: Will Anupama resolve issues between Abhimanyu & Akshara?

It is great news for the fans of Anupama and Akshara as there is going to be a grand collaboration episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. The recent track of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is focusing on the wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu. As the wedding preparations are going on Anupama is seen in the latest promo of the show, indicating the upcoming twist in the show.

In the promo of the show, Akshara and Abhimanyu are seen practising for their engagement. Anupama is seen giving them dance instructions. But the couple is seen in a tense mood as Abhimanyu questions her for not wearing Naira’s earrings. To this, she replies that they are misplaced somewhere. Abhimanyu points out that it must be the action of her sister, Aarohi. This affects Akshara and she asks him to stop doubting her sister, but he says “Vo humari zindagi ki sabse badi problem ban jaegi.” Anupama overhears them and asks them to cherish the moments of love before marriage.

In the recent track of Anupamaa, it is seen that Kinjal is pregnant and Anupama comes back to Shah house for taking care of her. But the problem arises when Anuj reveals his plans of marriage with her, but Baa and Vanraj object to it as that Anupama as a dadi cannot get married. Now Anupama is seen at the crossroads as she has to choose between Anuj and her family.

The cast of Anupamaa includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and others, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comprises, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant.



