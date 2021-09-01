Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 3500 episodes; Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi share an endearing tribute

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus in the year 2009 and has now become one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Now, on Wednesday, September 1, the drama show has registered another milestone as it successfully completed it’s 3500-episode run. On the special occasion, the channel took to their official social media handle, to pay an endearing tribute to the show. They shared a photo-collage video of the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, thereby making it a nostalgic experience for the audiences.

Meanwhile, even the lead actors of the soap opera, Mohsin Khan and Shivnagi Joshi, shared their signature ‘Kaira’ selfie to mark the special occasion. In the photo, fans can see Shivangi aka Naira/Sirat sharing a contagious smile alongside onscreen hubby Mohsin aka Karthik. While sharing the picture, Khan captioned the endearing photo as ‘3500 episodes of YRKKH MashaAllah’. Take a look at the tribute photo below:

Click HERE to watch the tribute video:

Initially, the show began by featuring and in the lead roles. Over the years the show has undergone several leaps and turns. The recent major one being the death of Naira and the entrance of her doppleganger Sirat. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. However, rumours of another time leap have been doing the rounds. It seems that Mohsin Khan might soon bid adieu to the show. To note, even a spin-off titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh was also launched by the channel.

