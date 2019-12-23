Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar marries longtime boyfriend Gagan; See Pic

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Gagan. Check out pictures of their hush-hush wedding ceremony.

The year is coming to an end, but looks like the wedding season is going to go on for a long time. In the past few months, we saw so many TV actors and actress's experience a change in their life, as they finally got hitched to the love of their lives. Now, there is another actress who has joined the bandwagon of the newly-wed bride. We're talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar. The actress is beaming with joy as she finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Gagan.

The much-in-love couple, who have been dating each other since the past five years, had exchanged rings in 2015. Now, after 4 years of engagement, they finally took a plunge. They exchanged wedding vows in a Gurudwara in Mumbai in a close-knit affair. Talking about her intimated wedding ceremony with Times of India, Divya said that they wanted a simple wedding. Thus, only a few friends were invited for the big day. She revealed that they performed all the as per the traditions such as mehendi, haldi and the chooda ceremony.

However, their journey from being girlfriend-boyfriend to finally man and wife, has not been a bed of roses, as they were opposed by their parents. Revealing the hurdles she has gone through, she said that their wedding wasn't attended by either of their families, as they have been against the couple ever since.

While Divya is a well-known actress, Gangan (aka Gabru) also belongs to the industry and works for production houses. He has been associated with various reality shows and is also a part of artiste management. Talking about Divya, she has played vital roles in Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apni Ki, Gulabo, and Vish among others.

Their journey until now has not been a smooth affair, but we hope and wish they have the best of the time together now. Here's wishing the couple a happy and peaceful married life!

