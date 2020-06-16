Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Gaurav Wadhwa QUITS 'Maddam Sir'; Didn't want to shoot amid COVID 19 crisis

As per media reports Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Gaurav Wadhwa has quit his Sab TV show Maddam Sir as he did not wish to shoot amdist the Coronavirus pandemic. Read details inside.

Gaurav Wadhwa, who is known for his role as Shubham in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has apparently walked out of his current show. Yes, we're talking about SAB TV's Maddam Sir. The actor has apparently quit Maddam Sir and has bid adieu to the show if reports in a leading entertainment portal are to be believed. The media report suggests that the actor has put down his paper and quit the sitcom. Citing the reasons for Gaurav's sudden exit, the report states that their sources have informed that he did not want to shoot amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since shootings of TV shows and movies have resumed with strict guidelines amid the Unlock Phase 1, the report says that Gaurav did not want to shoot at the moment, with the increasing threat of the COVID-19 spread in the country. The handsome actor does not want to resume shooting so early as it is very risky. He plays the role of a reporter named Sunny Chaddha on the show. The slice of life kind of show also stars Gulki Joshi (Hasina Malik) and Yukti Kapoor (Karishma Sharma).

ALSO READ: Mohena Kumari Singh gets emotional after being COVID 19 positive; Says 'It affects you mentally'

The actor was also approached for reality show Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. He was offered to enter the swayamvar show as one of the suitors for Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. However, he did not take up MSK as she was busy shooting for Maddam Sir, and did not have dates to give. Recently, Guarav's best friend and former co-star Mohena Kumari Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of her family members. The two also had a video call, wherein the actress broke into tears.

Credits :India Forums

Share your comment ×