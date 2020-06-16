  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Gaurav Wadhwa QUITS 'Maddam Sir'; Didn't want to shoot amid COVID 19 crisis

As per media reports Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Gaurav Wadhwa has quit his Sab TV show Maddam Sir as he did not wish to shoot amdist the Coronavirus pandemic. Read details inside.
11294 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Gaurav Wadhwa QUITS 'Maddam Sir'; Didn't want to shoot amid COVID 19 crisisYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Gaurav Wadhwa QUITS 'Maddam Sir'; Didn't want to shoot amid COVID 19 crisis
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gaurav Wadhwa, who is known for his role as Shubham in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has apparently walked out of his current show. Yes, we're talking about SAB TV's Maddam Sir. The actor has apparently quit Maddam Sir and has bid adieu to the show if reports in a leading entertainment portal are to be believed. The media report suggests that the actor has put down his paper and quit the sitcom. Citing the reasons for Gaurav's sudden exit, the report states that their sources have informed that he did not want to shoot amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Since shootings of TV shows and movies have resumed with strict guidelines amid the Unlock Phase 1, the report says that Gaurav did not want to shoot at the moment, with the increasing threat of the COVID-19 spread in the country. The handsome actor does not want to resume shooting so early as it is very risky. He plays the role of a reporter named Sunny Chaddha on the show. The slice of life kind of show also stars Gulki Joshi (Hasina Malik) and Yukti Kapoor (Karishma Sharma). 

ALSO READ: Mohena Kumari Singh gets emotional after being COVID 19 positive; Says 'It affects you mentally'

The actor was also approached for reality show Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. He was offered to enter the swayamvar show as one of the suitors for Bigg Boss 13 fame  Shehnaaz Gill. However, he did not take up MSK as she was busy shooting for Maddam Sir, and did not have dates to give. Recently, Guarav's best friend and former co-star Mohena Kumari Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of her family members. The two also had a video call, wherein the actress broke into tears. 

Credits :India Forums

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement