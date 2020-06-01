Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh and her five family members test positive for COVID 19

Mohena Kumari, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, and five members from her family have tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Read on to know more.

Mohena Kumari, who rose to fame as Kriti from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has tested positive for Coronavirus. Yes, in a shocking piece of news, not only the actress but five members from her family have also been detected COVID-19 positive. Her father-in-law Satpal Maharaj (Uttarakhand minister), her husband Suyesh Rawat, and mother-in-law have contracted the infection. They have been admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh since yesterday, May 31 (2020). It all started after her mom-in-law caught a fever.

Sharing details about how the family got affected by the deadly virus, Mohena revealed to the Hindustan Times, that after her mother-in-law started getting a fever, they got her tested. But, initially, the reports of her COVID-19 tests came negative, so everyone was relaxed and did not take any further measures. Later, they noticed that the fever was not subsiding. Following that, all members of her family got tested and realized many people from the house were affected without having any symptoms as such. She said, 'It’s all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That’s about it.'

The actress further added that the symptoms for everyone in her family have been mild. She feels that maybe because of mild symptoms nobody understood about contracting COVID-19. She further mentioned that a lot of negative news has been around, which is very unfortunate because her in-laws have been doing so much work the people. She feels that now people have got a chance to malign and defame their image, however, they all have mild mild symptoms.

She revealed that except her brother-in-law, everyone else is infected. She revealed that the rest of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are people who live in their house, they and are part of a Sanstha. However, the actress refrains from disclosing the numbers. Mohena stated, 'Nobody has any very big symptoms, everybody is fine. If only we had everybody falling sick, then we could have understood. The weather is also changing here in Dehradun, sometimes it’s hot, sometimes rainy, cold. Nobody could understand,” she tells us. They all are in the hospital, and will remain there till the reports come negative.'

The actress and all of her family members who have caught the virus have been staying in isolation are getting proper medical treatment done. We hope they recover and get well soon.

Credits :Hindustan Times

