Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan begins shooting with Smriti Kalra for a music video; PICS

Mohsin Khan is a very popular name in the entertainment industry and he rose to fame with the long-running and successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The pairing of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi was loved by the audience. The actors left the show a few months back, after a long duration of more than 5 years. Mohsin has been focusing on music videos for few months and he will be soon seen in a romantic music video with beautiful actress Smriti Kalra.

Mohsin had earlier shared a post in which he was seen posing with Smriti Kalra in Wai district of Maharashtra. They are seen being fun and goofy in the pictures. Mohsin shared in the captions, “1st – Smiley 2nd - @smiritikalra5 wanted to look taller toh 3rd- Bas girnaa mat!”. Smriti had also replied on the post saying, “But gire to dono bahut in the ‘sparklingly’ ghat ka taalaab. Thank you for managing all that u did so well @khan_mohsinkhan.”

Mohsin has now shared BTS pictures from the shoot of his upcoming music video. He has sported a multicolor printed shirt and blue denims. He is seen in a vegetable market as he is carrying two packets of vegetables. He captioned the post with a popular dialogue from a movie, “Kathal kaahey kharid ra hai.. uska achaar banayega!! Kathal ka sabji nai bantaa hai kaa… maeen maeen kaatke tal k daal chawal k sath” -Gangs of Wasseypur !”

See the post here-

His friends have some hilarious responses to the post like Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat wrote, “Bhai nimbu utha lete 2-3 !”, actress Aparna Dixit wrote, “I love Kathal ki sabji Plz send some when you cook it.”, etc. His fans are liking his new look and have been dropping appreciative comments on the post.

While Mohsin Khan is busy with music videos, his former co-star Shivangi Joshi will be soon seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

