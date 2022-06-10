Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan enjoys his getaway in the open fields of Nashik; PICS

Actor Mohsin Khan became an overnight star after he joined one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won over the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan later reunited for the music video ‘Teri Ada’, which was unveiled in February this year and was much loved by their admirers.

A few hours back, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor posted photos of him in an open field in Bhandardara, Nashik with the backdrop of hills, mountains, and a clear blue sky. In the photo that he shared, he was wearing a stylish printed white shirt and olive green trousers as he stood with his hands in his pockets. He interestingly captioned his post with Rumi's famous lines, “Out beyond the ideas of right and wrong, there’s a field… I’ll meet u there!”

Have a look at the photo shared by Mohsin Khan:

Not too long ago, when Mohsin Khan’s journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to an end, the actor said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team daily. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best.”

Mohsin Khan is currently busy shooting a music video with Smriti Kalra. His former co-star Shivangi Joshi is in Cape Town for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

