Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi twins with mom in red as she steps into New Year 2020; See Pic

While some welcome the new year with friends, some merely sit at home watching award shows on Television. But, there's absolutely no better way to embrace a new beginning than your family by your side. And our Telly cutie Shivangi Joshi understand this very well. Yes, the pretty welcomed New Year 2020 with her mommy dearest by her side. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress share some adorable pictures last night on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen twinning with her mom in a beautiful red dress.

Both the ladies looked absolutely mesmerizing in their red hot avtars. But, what left our hearts melting was the way in which Shivangi held her mommy's hand. Could there be a better way to step in the new year than holding your mom's hand? Well, we must say, the make for a perfect mother-daughter jodi. On the same note, Shivangi was in Bharuch to ring in the new year with crazy crowd rooting for her. She also shared some videos of the same and thanked the people for being a loving crowd.

2019 was a great year for the actress as she bagged awards for Best Actress at various award shows Sharing her best memory of 2019, Shivangi revealed to Pinkvilla that the best moment of the year gone-by was when she purchased her first high-end car, which her mom and brother love driving. Recently, Shivangi and her co-star Mohsin Khan celebrated the 1000 episodes of Kaira milestone on the sets of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

