Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans disapprove of Sirat & Ranveer’s bond; Demand the makers to bring back Naira

The fans of the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are missing the chemistry between Kartik and Naira and ask the show-makers to bring her back.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one the longest-running and highly popular daily soap on Indian television sets. The show has been consistently entertaining the audience for over a decade with its interesting plots and surprising twists. The audience loves to watch the romantic chemistry between the current lead couple of the show, Kartik and Naira played by the talented actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. But in the recent plot twist, the character of Naira has missing in action from the show.

A new character of Sirat, played by Shivangi herself, was introduced in the show. And as per the storyline, Sirat and Kartik bonded, which eventually led to the fixing of their marriage. The whole family starts the preparations for the wedding, but then there is the entry of Ranveer, the former love of Sirat, portrayed by Karan Kundrra. She gets torn between choosing Kartik or going back to her love. At this stage, Kartik helps her and encourages her to go back to her love, Ranveer. The fans of Kartik and Naina are not happy with the present plot and so, they want the re-entry of Naira in the show.

They are missing the romantic chemistry between Kartik and Naira on-screen. They are disappointed since Naira is not a part of the show. They want to see the lead couple romancing each other once again and not getting involved with other characters. It will be interesting to know the take of the makers on the fans' requests for reviving the character of Naira.

