Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans love Kaira's little gestures BUT express disappointment about the story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) played a double role in order to fight their financial problems. While fans have been happy about having their favourite Kaira back, they have been expressing their disappointment over the treatment of the story.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to garner a decent TRP post the fresh episodes aired after a break of three months. The story explored life in Goenka's house post the pandemic situation. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) even play a double role in order to fight their financial problems. While fans have been happy about having their favourite Kaira back, they have been expressing their disappointment over the treatment of the story. 

A fan wrote, "Was this track really after thinking and planning for 3 months!Was it even written? There was no sync,no story, everything went haywire! Seems like they changed the track midway The double role track was good,had some good Kaira scenes & it even had potential..." Another wrote, "And kya kya maa hai swarna She didn't spoke a word when kartik had to go in jail But when they were asked to leave the house She is shown broken in the scene and starts crying..:("






Fans are happy with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi acting chops during the last episodes. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. 

On the sideline, Shivangi and Mohsin will soon be seen in a music video. The duo shared the news on their social media platform along with a picture wherein they are lovingly holding on to each other as can be seen in the picture.

