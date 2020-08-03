Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans love Kaira's little gestures BUT express disappointment about the story
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to garner a decent TRP post the fresh episodes aired after a break of three months. The story explored life in Goenka's house post the pandemic situation. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) even play a double role in order to fight their financial problems. While fans have been happy about having their favourite Kaira back, they have been expressing their disappointment over the treatment of the story.
Was this track really after thinking and planning for 3 months!Was it even written?
There was no sync,no story, everything went haywire!
Seems like they changed the track midway
The double role track was good,had some good Kaira scenes & it even had potential+#yrkkh #Kaira
— SHIVIN (@Kairamomoshivi) August 3, 2020
Kaira #kaira #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #KartikGoenka #MohsinKhan acting in every scene is amazing his expressions,feelings looks real #ShivangiJoshi @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 pic.twitter.com/smnAY4A6t7
— zarish yousaf (@zarishyousaf2) August 3, 2020
Writers of yrkkh always gives clean chit to older people in the name of old soch and make the young people look bad.
— A (@Kaira_slays) August 3, 2020
i don't understand the unnecessary hate that naksh gets tbvh. he did some mistakes but he always stood for his sister all the time as brother - be it in a possessive/protective/helpful way. whenever naira needed him & whenever kartik couldn't be with her, he was there. #yrkkh
— • (@Sruthi_tweetx) August 3, 2020
rest of the family members were totally unnecessary. kaira, daadi & naksh were enough for this track.
what made my mouth wide open is manish noticing naira going out of house & trying to stop her :P#yrkkh | #yehrishtakyakehlatahai
— • (@Sruthi_tweetx) August 3, 2020
#yrkkh What happened to the money Sita Ji was supposed to give to Kartik according to the deal? Didn’t he already get the money?
— Yahan wahan hu mai, Kaira me rawa hu mai (@printmy12345) August 3, 2020
Fans are happy with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi acting chops during the last episodes. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television.
On the sideline, Shivangi and Mohsin will soon be seen in a music video. The duo shared the news on their social media platform along with a picture wherein they are lovingly holding on to each other as can be seen in the picture.