Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans love Kaira's little gestures BUT express disappointment about the story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to garner a decent TRP post the fresh episodes aired after a break of three months. The story explored life in Goenka's house post the pandemic situation. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) even play a double role in order to fight their financial problems. While fans have been happy about having their favourite Kaira back, they have been expressing their disappointment over the treatment of the story.

Fans are happy with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi acting chops during the last episodes. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television.

On the sideline, Shivangi and Mohsin will soon be seen in a music video. The duo shared the news on their social media platform along with a picture wherein they are lovingly holding on to each other as can be seen in the picture.

