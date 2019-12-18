Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans trend #1000EpisodesofKaira on Twitter to celebrate the milestone; View Tweets

Today, the daily soap has completed 1000 episodes of KaiRa (shipping name for Kartik played by Mohsin Khan and Naira played by Shivangi Joshi) fans of the show and KaiRa fans are celebrating the milestone on Twitter.
15566 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 04:31 pm
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is one of the longest TV shows has been keeping the audience hooked to screens and the TRP charts are the proof of the same. The show has and keeps achieving many milestones including the completion of 3000 episodes. Today, the daily soap has completed 1000 episodes of KaiRa (shipping name for Kartik played by Mohsin Khan and Naira played by Shivangi Joshi) fans of the show and KaiRa fans are celebrating the milestone on Twitter. For the unversed, the journey of Kartik and Naira started in May 2016.

The fans have been sharing some cute moments of the couple and showering praises for the onscreen pair. One of the fans write,"Only ITV pair I stanned with my whole heart"Something magic is there in them which attracts you to hold onto them for this long 3.5yearsIt was the best crazy fangirling experience of mine Thnk u for everything & being Our Kaira/ShivinLove u cuties! #1000EpisodesOfKaira." Another one wrote,"Kaira isn't just an onscreen couple, it's an emotion for us... with whom we've laughed, cried, got annoyed at their silly moves and many more!And today they've completed a beautiful journey of 1000 episodes and I can't be happy and proud enough!"

Check out the tweets right below.

Speaking of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show is now gearing up for Kartik and Naira pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Right now the track of sangeet ceremony is going on wherein Naira couldn't attend her own sangeet as she and Vedika go on a hunt for a person. As we reported earlier, the show will have a mega leap in February. The show's producer Rajan Shahi had announced the same.

Credits :Twitter

