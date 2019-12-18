Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans trend #1000EpisodesofKaira on Twitter to celebrate the milestone; View Tweets

Today, the daily soap has completed 1000 episodes of KaiRa (shipping name for Kartik played by Mohsin Khan and Naira played by Shivangi Joshi) fans of the show and KaiRa fans are celebrating the milestone on Twitter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is one of the longest TV shows has been keeping the audience hooked to screens and the TRP charts are the proof of the same. The show has and keeps achieving many milestones including the completion of 3000 episodes. Today, the daily soap has completed 1000 episodes of KaiRa (shipping name for Kartik played by Mohsin Khan and Naira played by Shivangi Joshi) fans of the show and KaiRa fans are celebrating the milestone on Twitter. For the unversed, the journey of Kartik and Naira started in May 2016.

The fans have been sharing some cute moments of the couple and showering praises for the onscreen pair. One of the fans write,"Only ITV pair I stanned with my whole heart"Something magic is there in them which attracts you to hold onto them for this long 3.5yearsIt was the best crazy fangirling experience of mine Thnk u for everything & being Our Kaira/ShivinLove u cuties! #1000EpisodesOfKaira." Another one wrote,"Kaira isn't just an onscreen couple, it's an emotion for us... with whom we've laughed, cried, got annoyed at their silly moves and many more!And today they've completed a beautiful journey of 1000 episodes and I can't be happy and proud enough!"

Check out the tweets right below.

"Only ITV pair I stanned with my whole heart"Something magic is there in them which attracts you to hold onto them for this long 3.5yearsIt was the best crazy fangirling experience of mine!

Thnk u for everything & being Our Kaira/ShivinLove u cuties! #1000EpisodesOfKaira pic.twitter.com/dsgGxi1KBB — Sania (@saniaagrawal2) December 18, 2019

Kaira isn't just an onscreen couple, it's an emotion for us... with whom we've laughed, cried, got annoyed at their silly moves and many more!

And today they've completed a beautiful journey of 1000 episodes and I can't be happy and proud enough! #1000EpisodesOfKaira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/6y1G2THl8l — MEGHA (@Megha_Creations) December 18, 2019

From 18 May 2016 to 18 Dec 2019 3.7Years

43 Months

187 Weeks

1309 Days(actually it’s 1000 days excluding Weekends)

“ये कहाँ आ गये हम......

यूँही साथ साथ चलते” #1000EpisodesOfKaira pic.twitter.com/zNMM2y58Qq — Sneha (@OnlySneha2) December 18, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS MOHSIN & SHIVANGI FOR COMPLETING #1000EpisodesOfKaira THIS JOURNEY IS INDEED VERY SPECIAL & WE WILL BE CHERISHING IT FOREVER....COULDN'T ASK FOR BETTER LOVE STORY THAN "KAIRA" @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 pic.twitter.com/s55CMxV92u — TEAM-KAIRA (@TEAM_KAIRA_) December 18, 2019

Laughed, cried, got emotional, got annoyed. Along with Kaira, we fans have lived their journey. As they fell for each other, we fell for them, a little more everyday. Happy 1000 to @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 and to us #1000EpisodesofKaira #TheJourneyofLove #Kaira #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/QCC8SdPXXS — M² (@Mnz_mlk04) December 18, 2019

These 5 kids plays a very important role in Kara's life

Their Partner in Crime, Their Support System and they are the one who loves Kaira so much and can do anything for them

Missing Luvkush and Mishti #1000EpisodesOfKaira pic.twitter.com/jcQk3NJD83 — Tisha (@TishaPradhan5) December 18, 2019

Speaking of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show is now gearing up for Kartik and Naira pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Right now the track of sangeet ceremony is going on wherein Naira couldn't attend her own sangeet as she and Vedika go on a hunt for a person. As we reported earlier, the show will have a mega leap in February. The show's producer Rajan Shahi had announced the same.

