Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans trend 'Welcome back Kaira' on Twitter as Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin resume shoot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, and a few other shows resumed shoot yesterday and it looks like all the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khans are elated about it as they trend Welcome Back Kaira on social media.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have kickstarted their shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just yesterday and as it turns out, the fans can't seem to contain their happiness after all. The photos of the duo along with everyone else on the team has been doing the rounds on the internet and that has brought about a huge smile on everyone's faces. However, it looks like that is just not enough of a celebration for the fans and they have some more to add to it.

Fans have now taken to social media, Twitter, to be precise as they are trending #WelcomeBackKaira given their excitement about them returning to the screens soon. Some tweets shared photos from the sets while some simply expressed the joy of being able to see them on screen again and well, we can only imagine how happy they might be. Shoots have commenced after a lockdown of 3 months and hence, this sure is memorable moment for them.

Check out some of the tweets for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team here:

Looking at my TL

So Kairalicious

Power of Kaira@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10

All The Best For New Start

Take Care And Be Safe #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/UKNOvRClg2 — Maryam_Ali (@MMH_A786) June 26, 2020

*drumrolls!* They're back to rock your TV screens and the TRP charts! #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/55f7qLDJOJ — Team Shivangi Joshi (@TeamShivangiJ) June 26, 2020

Whatever the scenes be, these two make them worth watching!

cannot wait to watch them all over again. #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/Mv0lQCS71T — Team Shivangi Joshi (@TeamShivangiJ) June 26, 2020

Finally!!!!! Top in the list!!!! Thank you so much who ever participated in this trend!!!

Thank you for Making it a big one!!!! Now we can Say WELCOME BACKK KAIRA AKA SHIVIN!!!!!!!!#WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/78VgiRwM6w — Anaaya Khan (@Anaayakhan90) June 26, 2020

Kaira n shivIn best the,best hain aur best rahenge. They are the most romantic couple of ITV.

That's my gd night tweet #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/4ZrjGTM1zE — Dia (@Dia62570713) June 26, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 #WelcomeBackKaira IS TRENDING IN INDIA WITH 20+K TWEETS A BIG THANKS TO EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU WHO PARTICIPATED & MADE THIS SUCCESSFUL ITS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU GUYS KEEP LOVING AND SUPPORTING #SHIVIN #YRKKH #Kaira pic.twitter.com/tfERFCMTIu — TEAM-KAIRA (@TEAM_KAIRA_) June 26, 2020

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Shivangi Joshi exiting the show, however, we reported earlier how these are mere rumours and she is very much a part of the show with lots of surprises and treats for the fans ahead. With shoots resuming and things eventually getting back to normal given the relaxations offered by the government, we definitely are looking forward to more normalcy being implemented while ensuring that safety measures are carried out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×