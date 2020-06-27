  1. Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans trend 'Welcome back Kaira' on Twitter as Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin resume shoot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, and a few other shows resumed shoot yesterday and it looks like all the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khans are elated about it as they trend Welcome Back Kaira on social media.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have kickstarted their shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just yesterday and as it turns out, the fans can't seem to contain their happiness after all. The photos of the duo along with everyone else on the team has been doing the rounds on the internet and that has brought about a huge smile on everyone's faces. However, it looks like that is just not enough of a celebration for the fans and they have some more to add to it.

Fans have now taken to social media, Twitter, to be precise as they are trending #WelcomeBackKaira given their excitement about them returning to the screens soon. Some tweets shared photos from the sets while some simply expressed the joy of being able to see them on screen again and well, we can only imagine how happy they might be. Shoots have commenced after a lockdown of 3 months and hence, this sure is memorable moment for them.

Check out some of the tweets for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Shivangi Joshi exiting the show, however, we reported earlier how these are mere rumours and she is very much a part of the show with lots of surprises and treats for the fans ahead. With shoots resuming and things eventually getting back to normal given the relaxations offered by the government, we definitely are looking forward to more normalcy being implemented while ensuring that safety measures are carried out.

