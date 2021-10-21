Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant & Pranali Rathod to join as leads after 8 yr leap

One of the longest running shows of television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now once again heading for a leap and this time a new generation will be introduced. First generation audience saw Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, next lead pair was Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan and now the third generation will be led by Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod. ‘Naira and Kartik’ Jodi (Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi) had and have a whole separate fan base. The duo bid adieu to the show.

Needless to say, the fans are in for a treat, with the makers bringing in some new characters and artists to add to their already star-studded cast. Post the eight years leap, three new characters from the new generation namely are Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Arohi. Debutant Karishma Sawant says, “Being a newbie in the industry and to have the pleasure of being a part of such a huge show is like a dream come true to me. Working with Star Plus & Rajan Sir at this point in my career is just something I never imagined doing. This is my time to discover myself & learn new things. Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. With each day I am learning something new about myself on the sets and it is an amazing journey. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising even myself every day. I am both excited and grateful for this golden opportunity and am really looking forward to the appreciation & love of the audience for my new journey on Hindi Television.”

Pranali Rathod said, “I am over the moon to have received this great opportunity and extremely thrilled to be a part of such a huge show, and I greatly hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there onwards as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on such a huge platform like Star Plus, and I very much value and appreciate the chance I was very generously given by Rajan Sir. One more thing to be ticked off my bucket list I guess!”

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a leap with new cast; Shivangi Joshi to wrap up shoot soon