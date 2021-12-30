Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & other cast members reveal their New Year plans

As the New Year is about to begin very soon, people all over the world will be celebrating the day with full enthusiasm. Television actors also actively celebrate the day with their friends and family. Numerous actors have already planned holidays for the New Year while others will be celebrating in their own special way. The team of the highly popular and long-running TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have also shared details of their New Year plans with Pinkvilla.

Harshad Chopda said, “I like to spend the new year's transition at home with family and friends. I want to welcome 2022 with a cheerful hello and a request that the crisis the world is going through comes to an end. My New Year's resolution is to stick to my routine and regime now that I am short on time.”

The female lead of the show, Pranali Rathod, said, “We are working on Dec 31st and Jan 1st, and I think the best way to start the new year is by working. Saal ka aakhri din aur saal ke pehle din kaam karne ka maza hi kuch aur hota hai. And at night I think I will be spending time with my family and friends. Pajama party, a romantic movie night in your pajamas with pizza by your side. I think that's the best plan. I'll welcome 2022 with my whole heart, a lot of expectations and gratitude. As for resolution, I want to hit the gym and start drinking a lot of water. I want to make memories. Live my life.”

Popular actress Ami Trivedi shared, “I don't have concrete plans as such, but would definitely want it to be a working New Year's Eve. I have always loved having a working New Year's Eve and since I am a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this year I would surely want that. I want to welcome 2022 with a lot of positivity, love, good wishes, health and safety for everyone and for me. I would love to work in the day and spend time with family in the evening. I don't make resolutions. I am happy the way I am and how things have shaped up for me. The future, I'd like it to always surprise me because that's the fun of life.”

Vinay Jain sharing his plan, said, “It Looks like this time I'll be shooting till late on the 31st and then driving down to Pune to bring in the new year with some close friends. I'll welcome 2022 with a lot of hope and high expectations. These last couple of years have been pretty tough for everyone. But I'm sure humanity has emerged stronger after the pandemic. My resolution is to live wholeheartedly in the present moment.”



