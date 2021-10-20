Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod to play the new leads in the show

The popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed for a leap. A new story line has been introduced in the show with new lead actors. The makers have roped in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod for the new story of the show following the generation leap. The fans of the actors have been sharing pictures of the leads on social media as they were shooting in Udaipur.

In the picture, Harshad Chopda is seen in a white traditional kurta pyjama, whereas Pranali Rathod shines bright in a yellow lehenga and blouse. This fresh pairing certainly brings hope for the audience as they take over the story of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira/Sirat (Shivangi Joshi). Videos of the duo rehearsing their part have also gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the BTS pictures and videos right here:

On the occasion of Dussehra, Harshad had hinted about his new show through his post. He had written, "We can be anyone. Just have to Stick to our processes and work towards our goals and always remember you ARE one in a million. P.s- I don’t want to have more I want to be more. P.s.s- Today is Dussehra. It’s good to start something new , I am . (It’s a day to win over your demons , I am ) P.s.s.s- when I wrote “ till October “ I never meant we are going to stop. I meant we are going to begin from October. To new beginnings Happy Dussehra …. #happydussehra #newbeginnings #newchapter #newcharacter P.s.s.s.s- I have lot more to say but it’s time to act more , pun intended !"

Pranali Rathod had also shared a clipping from the show YRKKH where it hinted that the show is heading for a leap.



