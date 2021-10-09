Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda to step into the shoes of Mohsin Khan? Reports

There has been news making rounds on social media about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two of them have been part of the show for a very long time and played the leads Kartik and Naira. The duo received lots of love and appreciation from the fans. There are reports of the actor Harshad Chopda stepping in for the role of Kartik in the show.

Reportedly, Harshad Chopda has been approached by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the lead actor in the show. While there is no confirmation yet, fans on Twitter are very excited to see Harshad.

Harshad has worked in numerous successful shows including Bepannah, Tere Liye, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and others.

Actress Pranali Rathod recently confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in the show too. “Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet,” she told India Forums. Pranali impressed everyone with her role of Saudamini in Barrister Babu.

For the unversed, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi reportedly shot for their last episode on October 8. Ahead of the duo’s last day of the shoot, security was stepped up outside the sets of the show to ensure there was no leak of pictures or videos. The entry of outsiders on the sets was restricted too.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the last five-and-a-half years. The show has been running successfully since 2009. It also stars Swati Chitnis as Kartik’s Dadi, Sachin Tyagi as Manish Goenka, Niyati Joshi as Kartik’s mother, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada.



