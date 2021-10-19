Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a leap with new cast; Shivangi Joshi to wrap up shoot soon

The lead roles of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been played by the actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi for the last 5 years. But the actors have bid adieu to the show recently and there will be a new cast introduced. As per the latest reports, the show is headed for a leap and a new phase with the revelation of the new leads. It will be interesting to see new faces in the cast of the show after the leap.

Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik, has already wrapped up the shoot of the show. He had also shared snaps of his first day of the shoot and last day of the shoot on his social media as he got nostalgic about leaving the show.

Shivangi Joshi has also left the show and will be wrapping up the shoot very soon. She shared, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I'll miss this more than anything.”



Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat is in for a surprise