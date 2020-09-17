  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik embracing pregnant Naira will make fans excited for Kaira's new journey

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are all set to begin a journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon. Here's a glimpse of Kaira's exciting journey as they embraced parenthood again.
125070 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:47 pm
Kartik and Naira are all set to embrace parenthood again in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik embracing pregnant Naira will make fans excited for Kaira's new journey
Kaira fans are going to dance in merriment as the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to take them on a new and happy ride. The cute couple Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are all set to start a new journey of their life as they are going to embraced parenthood once again. Yes, our beloved Kaira are pregnant and prepping up to kick-start this new chapter of their life with full enthusiasm. 

While fans already have a hint about the show's upcoming track, Kartik and Naira's recent picture from their new journey is going to leave them hyperventilating. Yes, a new picture of the duo is doing rounds on social media, and fans cannot wait to see the twists and turns in Kaira's life ahead. In the photo, Naira is seen flaunting her baby bump, as Kartik warmly embraces her from the back. While Naira looks beautiful in a raspberry outfit, Kartik looks dapper in a yellow shirt and pants. 

The glow on Naira's face is evident, as she is geared up to begin a new chapter. The soon-to-be parents look extremely adorable together. Well, this is not Kaira's first time to welcomed a little munchkin, but it is indeed very special. It would be interesting to see how Kartik like a dotting husband puts in efforts to make Naira feel special and loved. Kaira's pregnancy journey is certainly going to add flavour to their love, romance, and chemistry. 

Take a look at Kaira's new pictures here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New chapter started from today onwards kaira

A post shared by fan of kushik and kaira (@aartipatel247) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pyaree #naira #kartik #yerishtakyakehlatahai @khan_mohsinkhan @shivangijoshi18

A post shared by shivin_myeverything (@kaira_shivin_angels) on

Well, everything is certainly not going to be smooth in Kaira's life as some unexpected twists await them, which will change the dynamics. Are you excited to watch the forthcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Their new journey begins form tomorrow. Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

