Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik & Naira's new relationship goals pave way for hilarious Twitter reactions

Kartik and Naira's new kind of romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given rise to some hilarious reactions on Twitter. Check them out.
The COVID-19 crisis has affected not only people’s livelihoods but also the economy of countries. Among the many sectors which have been adversely hit by the pandemic is the entertainment industry. However, people have slowly and steadily returned to normalcy while trying to fight off the unprecedented situation. The Indian television industry that had come to a standstill for almost three months is also doing the same. The shoots for a few shows have begun and fresh episodes are also being aired.

Among them is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is among the most popular daily soaps. However, the latest episode of the show has given rise to various reactions on Twitter. The cast and crew have resorted to wearing masks and shields on the sets. Now, one of the scenes involving Kartik and Naira has led to hilarious reactions on the popular social media platform. It so happens that Naira gets ready to step out for some work and at the same time Kartik comes to bid her goodbye.

He then holds her hands lovingly and sanitizes them. Not only that but he also makes her wear a face shield. But what happens next is beyond imagination. Kartik is seen kissing Naira through the shield itself. This new way of romance between the on-screen couple has led Twitterati to give some hilarious reactions on Twitter. While one user hilariously wrote ‘relationship goals’ by sharing a glimpse of the scene, another one wrote, ‘who knew Indian serials were so progressive.’

Check out the tweets below:

