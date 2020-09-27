Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik's life in danger as goons 'kidnap' him; Will Naira be able to save him?

The drama in Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan(Kartik) starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to intensify. Pregnant Naira will go on a hunt to find Kartik, who has been kidnapped by some goons. Read on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are all set to entice viewers with some new twists and turns. After leaving fans happy with Kaira's pregnancy, the track has now shifted to some unexpected happenings in the duo's life. Kartik (Moshin Khan) and Krishna have gone missing, while the family is left distressed. A pregnant Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will go on a hunt to find Kartik and bring him back home safe.

However, things will not be easy for Kaira, as Kartik's life will be in danger as he has been 'kidnapped' by some goons. Yes, Kartik and Krishna will get kidnapped, while a worried Naira will put her best foot forward to find out where Kartik and Krishna have been kept hidden by the thugs. While Naira will be searching for Kartik and Krishna everywhere, it would be interesting to see if she really finds them. Also, how will they defeat the goons.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of YRKKH:

While it is not yet known what will happen next, but the scuffel between Naira, Kartik, Krishna and the goons is going to certainly turn tables. Will someone from Kaira and Krishna be hurt, or will they be successful in escaping the claws of th goons? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, in another sad news, Tanmay Rishi, who played the role of Kartik and Naira's little son Kairav on the show, has bid adiue. The child actor wrote a heartwarming goodbye message for the YRKKH team, and thanked them for their support. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

