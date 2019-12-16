Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan aka Kartik & Kairav flash their widest smile as they twin in THIS PIC

In this photo from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and his on-screen son are seen twinning. See PHOTOS!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television and Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik Goenka in the show, has over the years, become a household name and fans love his and Shivangi Joshi's chemistry. Talking about the show, as we all know, Vedika is back in Kartik and Naira's life and Kartik and Naira are trying to help Vedika now aware of Vedika’s plans.

In the upcoming episodes, we will be shown that Naira tries to comfort Vedika, and Vedika will come up with an idea to turn their wedding planner. In order to convince Naira and Kartik, Vedika asks Naira to let her do something so that she can keep herself busy, and as a result, Naira agrees and thus Vedika turns Kartik, Naira's wedding planner and things will change for worse which they have not expected. And today, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped a photo from the sets of the show which had Mohsin Khan aka Kartik pose with his son and both of htem are seen twinning. Going by the photo, it seems that it is from one of the wedding functions, and in one of the photos, we can see Kartik and his son posing like a pro.

During a recent interview, Mohsin Khan opened up on the hectic life he has been leading since he joined the show and the actor recounted an incident when he was upset due to family reasons but due to the show and it’s deadline, he continued shooting. “I still remember, the toughest day for me was when I was shooting a particular scene, I got a call from home that my aunt had expired. We had to continue shooting as we did not have enough episodes in the bank. I could not help but cry in between shots,” Khan said.

