Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kaira look elated to welcome their baby home

There's happy news for all Kaira fans on YRKKH. The latest will see the lead bringing their little baby home; read inside for details.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on Indian Television. The show starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi is one of the highest rated ones. Currently it is struggling to make a place in top 5 but that doesn’t stop the show from maintaining its position in top 10. The show recently had been focused on Kartik and Naira where the former was shown to be getting kidnapped but Naira saves herself and Kartik out of a dangerous situation. Now, in a happy news for fans. Kaira has welcomed another baby home and look elated over the same.

In the scene, Mohsin as Kartik is seen wearing a lemon coloured shirt with pants with a new hair style making him look handsome. On the other hand, to make Naira look slightly older, she was seen wearing an embellished Indian wear with a shawl as she carried the baby home. The duo along with the family look extremely happy to welcome the bundle of joy home. Let us know if you enjoying the new twists and turns in the show. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira as Kaira completed over four years on the show and in an exclusive chat had thanked fans for showering them with love.

While Mohsin mentioned that it is the fans that have made them what they are and constant encouragement by Rajan Shahi and the entire production team which keeps them on foot, Shivangi thanked fans for accepting them from the very beginning itself. She said that that acceptance has helped them give their best in every scene and shot.

Meanwhile, Ahead of Mohsin’s birthday, fans have been sending him cakes and gifts in abundance already.

