Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi look madly in love in new still from upcoming scene

In YRKKH, the upcoming episodes will focus on the baby shower ceremony of Kartik and Naira aka Kaira. Their pics together are unmissable.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan continues to keep the audience hooked with its twists and turns. Right now the show is focused on Kaira as the couple is pregnant. Naira (Shivangi) and Kartik (Mohsin) are enjoying each moment of this pregnancy and will be celebrating it with a grand godh bharai ceremony in the coming episode. In new stills shared by the production house, the two are seen absorbed in love and enjoying every moment.

While Shivangi as Naira dazzles in a gold embroidered peach kurta with a scalloped hem. She accessorised her look with heavy statement jewellery which included a maang tika, nath, heavy earrings and a matching necklace. She definitely looks amazing in this baby shower outfit. A red bridal dupatta, filled-in brows and heavy mascara completed her look. On the other hand, Mohsin looked handsome in a black sherwani with dazzling mirror work pattern on it. Both Mohsin and Shivangi truly compliment each other in the outfits. We are sure fans can not wait to see the baby shower episodes.



Now coming to the show, it will most probably be witnessing a separation track where Kartik will go missing as per the promo. In the promo, we have seen Naira calling out to Kartik but he is seen nowhere. Well, what has happened? Only time will tell but this separation is sure to leave fans a little disappointed. The show has been maintaining its TRP and position since three months but has failed to be in top 5. It is one of the longest running shows on Indian television and focuses on the traditional relationships and bonds within the family. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Instagram

