Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi test negative for COVID 19; cast advised to rest

It was only two days back that it was reported that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors (YRKKH) Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chittnis along with a few crew members tested COVID 19 positive. The shoots were stalled immediately after it was found out and all the actors and crew are currently in home quarantine seeking treatment. Fans had been worried about the other cast members health status and we can affirm that Mohsin Khan, who shot closely with Sachin during the last few days, and Shivangi Joshi have tested negative.

A source close to the production revealed that the test reports of the two came in on Tuesday morning and it was fortunately negative. The team members have, however, been asked to rest for a couple of days before the shoot resumes on weekend. The entire set has been sanitised again. Given that the story revolved around Sachin's character in the recent times, certain amends will be made to the storyline for a few weeks. Focus will hence swiftly shift on Keerti's life where she was secretly seen speaking to her ex-husband Aditya, as per sources.

Meanwhile, after the unfortunate news broke, producer Rajan Shahi in a statement said, "Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to."