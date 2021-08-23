Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan to quit the show? Here’s what we know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, is one of the most talked about family dramas on Indian television. However, the show is likely to witness a massive change in the cast soon as there are reports that Mohsin is likely to bid adieu to YRKKH. For the uninitiated, the handsome hunk plays the lead role of Kartik Goenka and has been associated with YRKKH for five years now. According to media reports, he is planning to take a break from the show and explore other mediums.

As per a report published in the Times of India, Mohsin took the decision after there were plans for another leap in the show. Reportedly, the actor isn’t willing to play an older character on the show. “Yes, Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies,” a source was quoted saying. The source also stated that Mohsin’s exit has been an amicable decision.

“It's all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews,” the source added. Meanwhile, the actor is yet to make an official statement in this regard. On the other hand, his chemistry with Shivangi (who plays the role of Sirat) has also been loved by the audience and post his exit, the audience will definitely miss it.

