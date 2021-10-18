Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan shares his last shot as he bids adieu to the show

After winning a million hearts with his stint as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan has finally bid adieu to the popular family drama. To note, the actor has been associated with the show for over five years and was seen playing the lead role. While there have been speculations about Mohsin’s exit from the show, he had recently put the rumours to rest and confirmed the reports. And now, the actor has taken to social media and shared a glimpse of his last shot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mohsin shared a collage of his first, which was shot on May 18, 2016, and last shot, which was shot on October 18, 20201, from the show. Interestingly, both the shots featured Mohsin opposite Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Naira/Sirat in the show. In fact, the second pic in the collage featured an emotional shot between Mohsin and Shivangi. He captioned the image as, “5.5 years Masha Allah. First and last scene as Kartik Goenka! Simply grateful for everything”. He also gave a closer glimpse of the last shot in another post and wrote, “And the last shot. The fairytale of a frog prince”.

Take a look at Mohsin Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about his exit, Mohsin had earlier stated, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team daily. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best”.