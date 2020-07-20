Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi's 'funky' BTS pics leave fans rooting for Bhautik,Tina

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's behind-the-sceen pictures dressed in some funky outfits have left fans curious about the upcoming happenings in Kaira's life. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai returned with some new, interesting and unexpected twists in the storyline on July 13, 2020. While viewers saw Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira before, the 'comeback' plot brought introduced some intriguing turns in Kaira's life, leaving everyone amazed. With the promo's everyone was expecting Naira's double role as Tina, but gradually, Kartik's twin brother also came into the picture, bringing a sense of surprise and shock among viewers. Naira's twin Tina, and Kartik's twin Bhautik, have added the extra 'spunk' to YRKKH's story.

While viewers are enjoying this 'double dhamaal', some new BTS pictures of the 'new duo' have left fans excited for the upcoming twists. Shivangi and Mohsin's funky behind-the-scene pictures from the sets have been revealed, wherein the two are seen decked up in cool casuals. While Mohsin has a 'rockstar' look in red and black, Shivangi is slaying it a floral crop top with black lowers. From the photos, it can be guessed that there may be a dance sequence between Kaira's twins aka Bhautik and Tina.

Well, a lot is not known, but the images certainly drop hints of something 'crazy and fun.' The on-screen duo's groovy pictures have gone viral on social media, and fans are rooting for Bhautik and Tina's chemistry.

Take a look at Shivangi and Moshin's viral photos from YRKKH sets:

There's surely something 'special' in store for Kaira and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans and we can't wait to see what it is. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shivangi and Moshin's new and modern looks in YRKKH? Let us know in the comment section below.

