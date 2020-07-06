Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke; Which show's new plot are you excited to watch? VOTE

Star Plus' two most popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are all set to make a comeback with interesting story-lines on July 13, 2020. However, which show's plot are you more excited to know, YRKKH or YRHPK? Take the poll and let us know.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, are two of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. Both the daily soaps air on Star Plus, and have a separate fan base. While some love Kaira's chemistry in YRKKH, others love MishBir's bond with YRHPK, and a few adore both. The two shows are based on love and family drama, however, they have their own essence to it. The daily shows have made a special place in the hearts of the audience, who keep yearning to see new episodes of the show.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will make a huge comeback on TV from July 13 (2020), after a three-month lockdown. Yes, fresh episodes of YRKKH and YRHPK will telecast from next week and fans are dancing in merriment. YRKKH and YRHPK are produced by Rajan Shahi and new promos of these shows were dropped some days ago. The new promos reveal that the shows are going to return to entertain the audience with some major twists.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) is also set to witness a double dhamaal. Shivangi will be seen in two different roles, Naira and Tina, introducing new twists on the show. These two contrasting roles by Shivangi are surely going to leave Kartik bewildered, and he is going to be in for a roller-coaster ride.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in the lead roles is also in for some interesting turns. In the new promo, Abir is seen becoming the 'dhaal' (shield) for his family and Mishti. Abir is seen deliberating his options in front of a chessboard wherein he has to step up his fame for his sister who is to get married and Mishti on the other side. While some breathtaking twists are assured, the show's time slot is changed. YRHPK which earlier aired at 10 PM will now air at 9 PM.

Take a look at YRKKH and YRHPK's new promos here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are known to do their best and are completely different from each other. However, since both the shows are coming with interesting plot changes, we want to ask, which show's plotline are you more excited to watch, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Which on-screen couple are you eager to see, Kartik-Naira or Abir-Mishti? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

