Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pankhuri Awasthy talks about her exit, says 'Leaving on a good note'

Pankhuri Awashty is all set to bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and well, before her exit, she has all nice things to say about it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai welcomed the character of Vedika in the for Pankhuri Awasthy a while ago, and while the fans have already named her the villain in the lives of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), it is now time for her to bid goodbye to the show. We have seen how the show is about to bring in the big reveal soon, and the actress shot for her last episode just yesterday, the photos of which she also shared on social media.

Now that Pankhuri will be bidding goodbye to the show, the actress, while talking to a portal spoke about her journey, the show, and a little more. She said how this is the way her character was destined to be, and well, it wasn't a permanent thing. She added how the character was initially supposed to be a mere three months track, but somehow, it did stretch to an extended 8 months and that is something she is glad about. She also added how she is leaving on a good note and that everyone in the show is like family to her.

(ALSO READ: Pankhuri Awasthy bids adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Shares 'Last Day Shoot' selfie with Shivangi Joshi)

Ask her about plans next, the actress said that there is nothing in store, however, she is all set to be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and that she is waiting for the film's release. All the Kaira fans might now be rejoicing as she is bidding goodbye to the show!

Credits :India Forums

Read More