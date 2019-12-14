Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview December 16, 2019: Dadi to blame Vedika for burning Naira's marriage outfit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: While everyone is happy and busy enjoying this happy period, it turns out that her dress catches fire, and Dadi gets angry and asks her what did she do.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the much awaited leap, and now all that is left is for the Kaira reunion to finally happen. While fans have been eagerly waiting to see what is in store, looks like the way up is definitely going to be a long one. Now that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have made amends once again and are ready to remarry each other, the entire process seems to have been struck by some bad luck.

In the promo for tomorrow, we see how Naira receives her marriage outfit, and she gets rather emotional on getting it. While everyone is happy and busy enjoying this happy period, it turns out that her dress catches fire, and Dadi gets angry and asks her what did she do. However, Vedika was only trying to put the fire away as and when she saw it, and it leads to this. With everything that is going on, it looks like all odds are turning against her.

What do you think will happen? Will Dadi's worries go away or is she going to begin believing Vedika finally? Will Naira blame her for the outfit as well, or will she defend her instead? What do you think? Drop your comments in the section below.

