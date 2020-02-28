Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview February 28, 2020: Kartik and Naira on a hunt for eye witness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Kartik and Naira are still fighting this battle against their family, and now, we might see a new development in the case soon.

Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are having a tough time as they are trying to fight this battle where they are forced to stand up against their own family, however, it looks like the two might be in for some good news as things have started to work in their favour. Mr. Jhaberi's assistant Shivani has now turned their lawyer, and they also seem to have some proof that they are on a lookout for, but what next?

In the promo ahead, we see how Kartik and Naira request Trisha to repeat her story once again since they feel that she might recall any missed out infromation this way. And well, that is exactly what happens when Trisha remembers about a ballon vendor that she bumped into while running away, and Shivani then quips that once they find him, their case will be stronger. Kartik and Naira do wonder if one witness will make a difference to the case, to which Shivani assures them that it will make a lot of difference after all.

Well, it is only with time that we will know how this pans out for everyone and if or not Luv and Kush will be sent to jail after all. Will Trisha get the justice she deserves? Keep reading this space to know more about what is in store.

