Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 10, 2020: Naira's life in danger because of Jhaberi?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: It looks like Mr. Jhaberi is hell-bent on winning that case and he can go to any extends for it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has had fans eagrly waiting for Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) to triumph over Mr. Jhaberi and his evil antics, however, every single time, they seem to get caught up in a trap laid by him. Last episode was nothing short of it as somehow, Jhaberi got the truck driver that hit Kartik to admit that it was his mistake only and that he was busy on the phone and hence the accident happened and that he is the only one guilty.

Meanwhile, Naira is being blamed for Kartik's condition and that in turn, has lead her to questioning herself as to if she is right or wrong to do what she has been doing after all. While that is one set of toruble that she is facing, another trouble awaits Naira as we see in the promo, how Jhaberi pushes her into a ditch and in fact, tries to hurt her, or may be even kill her with all the gas he sprays into it and in fact, manages to render Naira unconscious at the end of it.

What do you think is going to happen? How will the Holi celebrations end for Kartik and Naira? Or, is this going to be the beginning of the end of what Kaira have in store for Mr. Jhaberi? What will Shivangi do next and how will the family deal with it? Well, only time will tell.

