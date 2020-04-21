Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi's father leaves for heavenly abode owing to prolonged illness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's producer Rajan Shahi's father passed away this Monday owing to prolonged illness. Read further for more details.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s producer Rajan Shahi’s father has left for his heavenly abode on Monday, April 20, 2020. According to the reports, he passed away during the morning hours. As per the same reports, the producer’s father was suffering from prolonged illness. He earlier resided in the national capital of Delhi before moving to Mumbai with Shahi just a year back. Sources reveal that he had a heart attack that ultimately took a toll on his life.

This shocking news has left everyone from the television industry bereaved. The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entire world and such a piece of sad news in the midst of all this is obviously disheartening. Talking about Rajan Shahi, the well-known producer is accredited with multiple hit shows that include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai and the former’s spin-off series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shahi began his production back in the year 2007.

His 2007 show Bidaai is going to be telecast again during the lockdown period that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus scare. Shahi was quite emotional about the same as it also happens to be his first-ever production. The show successfully ran for a period of three years before coming to an end. Talking about the same, the producer had recently stated that Bidaai was a game-changer for him.

Our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Rajan Shahi and his family for their loss.

