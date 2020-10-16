Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Akshara is back in Kartik, Naira & Goenka family's life but there's a twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are going to be left emotional in the upcoming episode, as Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) zero down a name for their newborn. Take a look at the YRKKH promo.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not only one of the longest-running shows but also the most-watched one. Starring Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) in the lead roles, YRKKH has been keeping the audience glued to the TV screens. Recently, Kaira fans danced in merriment, as the duo embraced parenthood again, and welcomed a baby girl.

With the little munchkin's arrival, things have taken a 'happy turn' in the Goenka family. Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers of YRKKH are going to be left with bittersweet emotions as an unexpected turn of events is going to take place. After childbirth, the most important function in new-parents life is 'naamkaran.' Kartik and Naira are all set to choose a name for their little angle during the 'baby naming' ceremony.

The makers have shared a glimpse of the same, wherein Kaira will select a name for the newborn following the traditions. In the promo, we can see Niara holding her little daughter in her arms, as she croons a song during the function. Later, she announces the name, leaving all the family members emotional. Naira declares that the baby's name will be 'Akshara.'

Yes, Akshara is going to be back in Kartik, Naira, and Goenka family's life but with this twist. As soon as Naira announces the little one's name as Akshara, she and others are left emotional. They get nostalgic and also shed tears.

Take a look at the YRKKH promo here:

For the unversed, Akshara is Naira's mother's name, who passed away a few years ago in the show. The character of Akshara was played by for over six years. Moreover, with Kaira being parents again, the show will now focus on parenting and the issues of their children. Kaira will also adopt another child soon, and their new journey of parenting will be the prime highlight of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

