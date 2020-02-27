Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik and Naira left heartbroken after Kairav misunderstands them

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav will be seen turning against his parents Kartik and Naira and supporting Luv and Kush in Trisha’s matter. Check out the promo.

In the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Kartik and Naira leave the Goenka mansion and head to Singhania house where Dadi and Trisha are shocked to see them. Kartik informs them that they were asked to leave the house as they were against Luv and Kush and wanted to help get justice for Trisha. However, in the process, Naira and Kartik have to go against their own son Kairav who misunderstands them and feels they don’t like Luv and Kush.

In a promo released by the makers, we get to see Naira and Kartik sitting on a bench where a tv is playing in the background. Kartik is seen telling Naira that thanks to her, they have gotten some time to help Trisha to get justice and to get Luv and Kush punished for their mistake. In the meantime, on the TV, Naira and Kartik see Kairav with the Goenka family. Little Kairav is seen telling the media that he thinks his mom Naira doesn’t like Luv and Kush.

Kairav says, “Mere Luv Kush bro boht ache hai. Mumma unhe pasand nahi karti, issliye unhe jail bhejwa ri hain. I hate my mumma papa. Main unse kabhi baat nahi karunga.” (My brothers Luv and Kush are very nice. My mom doesn’t like them and that is why she is sending them to jail. I hate my mumma papa. I will never talk to them.) On seeing Kairav saying such things about them, Naira and Kartik are heartbroken and in tears. People standing near the TV also question that if Naira and Kartik can’t make their kid believe them, how will they make the judge believe them. Naira and Kartik are left in tears on hearing all this. Now, it will be interesting to see how Naira and Kartik plan their case against Luv and Kush. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO:

While Kaira try to bring justice to Trisha, Naira is left shocked by Kairav’s misunderstanding. Will she be able to convince her own son?

While Kaira try to bring justice to Trisha, Naira is left shocked by Kairav's misunderstanding. Will she be able to convince her own son?

Find out on #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, This Saturday at 9:30pm on StarPlus and Hotstar

Credits :Twitter

