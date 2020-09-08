Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik, Naira to become parents again but Kaira's life takes unexpected turn

A new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been dropped in by the makers, and the upcoming track will leave Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) fans with bittersweet feelings. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping fans glued to the screens for over a decade now. Touted to be one of the longest-running shows on Indian TV, the makers leave no stone unturned to entice viewers with intriguing twists and turns. Now, in the upcoming track, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) fans will be left awestruck, as the duo are going to give them a 'big surprise.' Well, the makers have released a new promo of YRKKH, and have brought a 'good news' for Kaira fans.

In the promo, it is revealed that Kartik and Naira are going to embraced parenthood again. Yes, you read that right! After Kairav, Kartik and Naira are going to become parents for the second time, and the duo cannot contain their happiness. While Naira is shown with her big baby bump, Kartik is seen beaming with joy to become a father again. The duo is seen enjoying this 'beautiful moment' of their life with balloons and smiles on their face.

However, things take an 'unexpected and ugly' turn in Kaira's life as Kartik gets a call from the person. With the call, Kartik leaves the house and assures Naira and the baby that he will be back soon after his work is done. Naira is left saddened by Kartik's decision, but he still walks out of the house.

Later, fans are left shocked, as it is revealed that Kartik has gone 'missing.' Yes, Kartik will go missing, and Naira will be left broken. With their baby in her womb, Naira will shed tears as she will find Kartik nowhere. Where did Kartik go? Will Kartik ever come back, will Kartik and Naira be separated forever, or Is it someone's plan? Well, only time will tell what wrong has gone 'wrong' in Karia's life.

Take a look at YRKKH's new promo here:

Meanwhile, the show's 'maha week' will air from 14 September to 19 September. Many big revelations and twists will take place in Kaira's life. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

