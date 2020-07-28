Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik & Naira get emotional as they argue; Fans suspect Kaira's separation

A new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been released, wherein Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) are seen arguing with each other for their sacrifices. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been taking fans into a ride of emotions with its latest episodes. The show stars Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles. Now, with the recent promo released by the makers, it looks like the emotional quotient is going to get a top-notch, leading to an argument between lovebirds Kartik and Naira. As we know, Kartik has been put in prison for an alleged hit and run accident. Though he takes the blame of the crime on himself, Naira knows that is innocent and he is sacrificing for someone else.

Naira suspects Sita and her son Kundan for this trouble in Kartik and her life The reason behind Naira's suspicion is that even after a huge clash, Sita sanctioned a loan for Kartik’s company. Soon, Naira will learn the truth about Kartik's decision to take the blame. She will take a 'big' decision to save Kartik from false allegations. The latest promo of YRKKH has increased fans' curiosity, who are eagerly waiting to see what new twists take place in Kaira's life.

In the promo, Kartik and Naira can be seen getting into a war of words as they disapprove of the decisions taken by the other. Kartik will express his anger to Naira claiming that she has taken the wrong decision by sacrificing the most precious thing of her life. On the other hand, Naira will tell Kartik that his decision to take the blame for someone else's deeds is also wrong. The two will get emotional as they argue and will reveal that they did what they did for the other one's love and safety.

Take a look at YRKKH's new promo here:

Within moments of the promo being released, fans expressed their eagerness to watch new episodes. While some adored Kaira's bonding and love, others suspected that Kaira will again get separated in YRKKH. However, they also prayed that Kaira's separation track should not be introduced as they want to see them happy together.

By the promo, it seems like Kartiks is pointing out to Akshara dance academy, what Naira sacrificed for him, as she was seen signing some papers also. It was Naira's last memorial her mother Akshara. What are your thoughts on the same? What decision do you think Naira must have made? Do you think Kaira will be separated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai again? Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

