Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik, Naira & twins can't keep their hands off each other in THIS sequence

In an upcoming dance sequence for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will put up a dance number and it seems fun times await.
4996 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik, Naira & twins can't keep their hands off each other in THIS sequence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are trying their best to up their game and ensure fans are hooked on to the show. With the lockdown and now fresh episodes resuming after three months, the makers and the channels are hoping to have their loyal viewers back. What better way than showing Kaira doing what they do best, romance, drama and lots of fights? The entire drama is currently centered around Kartik and Naira going to lengths to protect their family and bring them out of a financial crunch. 

Well, after the BIG twin drama the two are pulling off on the show, Naira and Kartik aka Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be seen dancing to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with the twin couple! The makers have shared a glimpse of the dance performance where the duo cannot keep their hands off each other and it seems fun. WATCH the small glimpse right here:

Now, speaking of YRKKH, recently the show made headlines after a scene where the actors are seen wearing masks and face shield left Twitter amused. Alka Kaushal, who was part of the scene, told us she is equally amused to see people trolling for something which is actually much needed. "At the end, we are showing that despite being just characters on a show, one must wear a mask or face shield. I have made so many entries in the house wherein you saw me using the sanitiser. There is nothing to troll about in this. I believe this is how everyone should be. This is what you should do to yourself because there is no vaccine or medication to COVID 19 as yet and you have to take care of yourself and what better way than this!" she said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :Pinkvilla

