Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik promises a fresh start to his love story with Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fresh episodes will begin airing from July 13, 2020. Check out the latest promo of the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer.

Just like others, the entertainment industry has incurred heavy losses in the past few months owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely hit India too. Shootings and other production processes have also been put to a halt right from 19th March 2020. However, the good piece of news here is that the TV industry is slowly and steadily returning to normal after a few relaxations granted by the government for resuming of shooting schedules some time back.

Fresh episodes of the shows will begin airing soon and all channels have already started making announcements about the same. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also coming back with its new episodes starting from 13th July 2020. The popular show will begin airing from this date at 9.30 pm daily. Mohsin Khan who plays the role of Kartik in the daily soap has made this announcement through a video that has been shared on social media. As mentioned by Mohsin, the audience will get to see the upcoming phase of Kartik and Naira’s love story in the show.

He talks about how we come across numerous people in our lives and try to find a new kind of relationship in them. Mohsin aka Kartik further states that those people are lucky who find every kind of connection in their life partners thereby giving his example with Naira. He then promises to come back with a new story with the latter and we are excited about the same! The actor has been paired up opposite Shivangi Joshi in the Rajan Shahi produced show and their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience too. Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. It originally started airing from 12th January 2009 and continues to win hearts with its amazing storyline even now.

Meanwhile, check out the promo video below:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×