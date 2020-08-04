Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Kartik to take care of his mentally unstable father Manish; Watch

A new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been released. Now, in the upcoming Kartik will step up to take care of his mentally unstable father Manish. Fans are excited to watch the father-son bond.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. Ever since the show re-telecasted fresh episodes from June 13 (2020), post the lockdown, YRKKH has been keeping viewers hooked. While fans are happy to see Kartik and Naira back onscreen with their magical chemistry, the show's storyline has received a mixed response. Now, the plot is all set to take another drastic turn, as the focus will be shifted to Kartik and his father Manish.

The makers have released a promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which revolves around the relationship between Kartik and Manish. While usually, we've seen YRKKH's track highlight Kartik and Naira's life and difficulties, this time Kartik will be seen in a different avatar, leaving fans astounded. Kartik will now step up to be the most responsible member of the Goenka family, as he takes care of his mentally unstable father Manish. Yes, Kartik's mature and caring side will be unleashed in upcoming episodes, as he (Kartik) will turn father his own father (Manish).

The promo shows Kartik as a responsible young man taking care of his father Manish. He has turned father to Manish, who seems to have lost his mental balance and is seen behaving like a child. Kartik is seen taking care of him like a dotting son, as he recalls the times his father helped him through all the tough situations in life. As soon as the promo released, fans were left excited to see this new and interesting twist in the Goenka family.

Take a look at YRKKH's new promo here:

As we grow older, our parents grow younger.

Kartik, we know how difficult this is for you!#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, Mon-Sat at 9:30pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar https://t.co/GtWfZuGNqd@shivangijoshi10 @momo_mohsin pic.twitter.com/8mXIp2onT4 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 4, 2020

While some waited to watch Kartik's performance in this new role, others were eager to see the father-son bond. Some also wanted makers to focus on Kaira's track, instead of running around the bush. What are your thoughts on the same? What do you think has happened with Manish Goenka? Will Kartik be able to prove his mettle and take care of the Goneka's? Let us know in the comment section below.

